Six Royal Canadian Legion branches in Nipissing-Timiskaming will each receive $4,500 in federal funds to help them navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The funds come on top of earlier disbursements through the Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six legion branches receive additional federal funds Back to video

Branches in Callander, Cobalt, Haileybury, Latchford, Mattawa and West Ferris will receive the funds to continue to support veterans, their families and their communities.

“This past year has been incredibly difficult” for all Canadians, Minister of Veterans Affairs and associate minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay said.

But as difficult as the pandemic has been for Canadians, he said, it has been particularly difficult for veterans and the organizations they rely on.

“Many (branches) are staffed by volunteers and rely on donations” to keep them afloat, he said, and while the pandemic has meant some reduction in their expenses, “our income has also been drastically reduced,” Callander Branch 445 president Marc Picard said.

The funds, Picard said, will help address some of the needs of the branches being assisted.

MacAulay admitted figuring out how much funding the branches will receive is always a question.

“Everybody has suffered” because of the pandemic, he said.

“Of course they’re hurt,” he said of the legion branches. “Everybody has been hurt. But this will go a long way to helping them.

“Will it fix everything? No. But we are doing everything we possibly can.”

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota pointed out the importance of legion branches, particularly in Northern Ontario, where they not only serve veterans and their families, but also are community hubs.

Rota said the funds announced Wednesday will help ensure that, when pandemic restrictions are lifted, the branches “will not be climbing out of a hole. This will ensure … they will be able to maintain their sustainability.”

The federal government, MacAulay noted, has put $14 million into legion branches across the country during the pandemic.

The branches receiving the help this week, he said, have already received $11,000 each to assist with their continued sustainability.

And while “there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we are not there yet,” he said.