Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no basis to proceed with criminal charges against an Ontario Provincial Police officer who discharged an Anti Riot Weapon ENfield, or ARWEN, during an arrest in May.

The SIU released its decision from director Joseph Martino, who found “no reasonable grounds” to believe the officer, described as the subject official, committed a criminal offence or “comported himself other than lawfully throughout his engagement with the complainant.”

SIU clears OPP officer's use of anti-riot weapon

“There is no suggestion raised in the evidence that the police were without a lawful basis to effect the complainant’s arrest for serious criminal offences,” the director’s report states, while noting that a firearm was located in the vehicle the complainant was found in when arrested by police.

The OPP notified the SIU May 5 at 3:12 p.m. after members of the Emergency Response Team and North Bay Police Service Emergency Response Team arrested the complainant earlier in the day on Lakeshore Drive, during which the subject officer discharged an ARWEN.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The complainant, who while not named by the SIU has since been identified as 22-year-old Bradley Stevens, was wanted on a warrant for a number of charges.

In August, Stevens pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including multiple firearm offences, in part for his role in an armed home invasion earlier this year. He is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24.

As part of the SIU’s investigation, the complainant, a civilian witness and three witness officials, or officers, were interviewed. The subject officer declined an interview, which is his legal right, but did provide copies of his notes.