Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening with rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres by Wednesday morning, Environment Canada has advised.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A special weather statement is currently in effect for the North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River areas, with “significant” rainfall being forecast.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Significant' rainfall expected tonight Back to video

Higher rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm also are possible and rainfall warnings may be required.

“This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday,” a statement from Environment Canada says.

“For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry district office. Visit ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm