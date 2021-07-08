'Significant drop' in first vaccine doses concerning to health unit
Work schedule, location of clinics possible reasons for hesitancy
Officials with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit are raising concerns about the “significant drop off” in individuals getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking at the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday, public health physician Dr. Carol Zimbalatti said while the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, along with community spread, is decreasing, local vaccination rates remain “significantly” lower than the provincial average.
As of Wednesday afternoon, almost 75 per cent of all adult residents in the health unit district had received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly half were fully vaccinated.
In Ontario, more than 78 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and more than 51 per cent have received two.
“The proportion of people who are currently immunized leaves significant gaps in coverage for a virus as transmissible as the Delta variant,” Zimbalatti said.
The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is considered to be more transmissible.
To date, a total of nine cases in the region have been confirmed to be the Delta variant, including seven in Nipissing District and two in Parry Sound District. All have since resolved.
Zimbalatti said overall vaccinations do not reflect what rates may be in local pockets within the health unit district, whether it’s in certain geographic areas or other types of subgroups.
Louise Gagné, director of community services for the health unit, also noted that lower vaccine uptake may not necessarily be the result of hesitancy, but could be due to a number of reasons such as work schedules or the location of clinics.
“By identifying the locations where vaccination rates are low, we can then create a tailored plan to reach those communities,” she said.
Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy, said mobile or pop-up clinics could be possible ways of reaching those individuals.
“We recognize that not everybody has the same timetable for when they would like to access the vaccine and that there may be barriers out there that are preventing people from accessing that vaccine,” she said.
Meanwhile, the health unit is encouraging anyone who can get a vaccine to do so, not just to protect themselves but also to protect those who are not yet eligible to receive one, namely children 11 years of age and younger.
Zimbalatti said evidence suggests those who are fully vaccinated and do catch COVID-19 have a reduced risk of transmitting it to members of the same household.
She also referred to provincial statistics indicating that only 0.15 per cent of those who are partially vaccinated and 0.02 per cent of fully vaccinated individuals have become infected with COVID-19 in Ontario since the vaccines became available.
Zimbalatti added that a study in Ontario suggests available vaccines in Canada, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are very effective against the four variants of concern, especially after two doses.
McLellan stated further that a number of appointments for those 12 and older will take place over the next two weeks, with further clinics planned for the weeks of July 20 to Aug. 2.
She encouraged residents to book a second dose sooner and advised that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are interchangeable, provide a high level of protection and are based on the same mRNA technology.
“Vaccine interchangeability is not new, it is a routine practice with a number of vaccine products,” she said.
Proof of vaccination for COVID-19 can be obtained at covid19.ontariohealth.ca, while residents can visit myhealthunit.ca to have themselves or others put on the vaccine standby list.
Questions around the COVID-19 vaccine can be made to the health unit’s call centre at 1-844-478-1400 or reviewed at myhealthunit.ca/covid-19vaccineFAQ
Vaccine appointments can be booked online at Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee