Seniors' programs get boost from The Village

The Village Collective Impact Project is distributing $150,000 for seniors' programs in Nipissing and Parry Sound. The Village, the health and wellness facility located at Canadore College, is taking what it describes as an intergenerational approach to addressing the issue of social isolation and exclusion. With funding from the federal government's New Horizons for Seniors Program, the project has distributed grants to a dozen seniors' organizations to help get programming in place across the region. "Collaborating organizations and seed grant partners will help move our community towards the collective vision of having every senior in our region socially connected and engaged," project manager Micheline McWhirter said in a statement. Organizations were invited to apply to The Village Collective Impact Project for the funding. Recipients were chosen based on whether they would help influence the experiences of seniors in the community.

The federal government says social isolation and exclusion have negative effects on the health and quality of life for seniors, with research showing 30 per cent of Canadian seniors are at risk of becoming socially isolated. In North Bay, The Moose Cookhouse got involved over the winter. "The Moose is excited about this project as it recognizes the diversity of our community and our customers," owner Chris White said. "COVID-19 has really highlighted the relationship between social connection and health. Developing age- and dementia-friendly dining experiences is one small way we can contribute to new models that support seniors." The project, he pointed out, is designed to be community driven. "We will start by gathering the perspectives of seniors, their families and caregivers for how we plan our menus, design accessible and comfortable physical spaces, train our staff and create social events." Rev. Monica Moore of St. James United Church in Parry Sound said the Mary Street Centre "loves to create meaningful partnerships with others in our community who share our goals and values. "The centre is the community engagement arm of the church, which will provide an indoor walking track for older adults in the area. "Why a walking track? First, we have the space for it. We estimate that walking 25 laps of our Georgian Bay Hall is equivalent to a mile. "An indoor walking track will fill an important need for safe and energizing recreation opportunities, as well as giving people a place to congregate when the weather gets icy and cold."

"We see the health-care gaps that exist such as system navigation issues, isolation and family caregiver burnout," said Lisette Wirta, Home Instead franchise owner. "We are very excited to be working in partnership to create an inclusive, free support service centre where any older adult, regardless of diagnosis, is welcome to attend." Canadore College president and chief executive officer George Burton said The Village is "leading the way to develop new models that promote healthy aging. "The Village Collective Impact Project, through collaboration with organizations and agencies in Nipissing and Parry Sound, is bringing that idea to life. Seniors in our region can only benefit from this work."

