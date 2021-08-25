Second cruise added to Bluesfest
Article content
Can’t make the Blues Cruise this year because it’s sold out?
Advertisement
Article content
The Capitol Centre has added a second cruise to mark Bluesfest due to popular demand and a waiting list of people still wanting tickets.
Second cruise added to Bluesfest Back to video
Blues Cruise No. 2 will set sail Thursday, Sept. 2, the first night of the festival, with Jake and the Fundamentals playing live on board.
Tickets are on sale now at capitolcentre.org
After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth annual Bluesfest has been expanded to a four-day event this year.
The addition of the second cruise also has required a slight realignment of the schedule for Bluesfest, which launches at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Capitol Centre with a showing of The Blues Brothers in the Betty Speers Theatre.
The same evening, local blues musicians will perform during Open Mic Night inside the WKP Kennedy Gallery against a backdrop of locally created blues-themed artwork.
Both events feature free tickets available at capitolcentre.org
The remainder of the schedule remains unchanged.
Friday night’s Blues Cruise, with live music by Jake and the Fundamentals on the Chief Commanda II, has sold out.
The weekend features two full days of outdoor concerts, totalling 12 different acts performing on the outdoor stage on Main Street. Headline acts for this year include Jack de Keyzer and Crystal Shawanda.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all events.
Bluesfest lineup:
Thursday, Sept. 2 – inside the Capitol Centre
7 p.m. – Blues Brothers Film screening in Betty Speers Theatre
Advertisement
Article content
7 to 10 p.m. – Blues Cruise on the Chief Commanda II featuring Jake and The Fundamentals
8:30 p.m. – Bluesfest Art Exhibit opens in WKP Kennedy Gallery
8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Open Mic Blues Music night in WKP Kennedy Gallery
Friday, Sept. 3 – Chief Commanda II
7 to 10 p.m. – Blues Cruise on the Chief Commanda II featuring Jake and The Fundamentals
Saturday, Sept. 4 – outdoor concerts on Main Street
4 to 4:45 p.m. – Josh Berry and band
5 to 5:45 p.m. – Blue Screw
6 to 6:45 p.m. – River City Junction
7 to 7:45 p.m. – Johnny Max Band
8 to 9 p.m. – Suzie Vinnick Band
9:15 to 10:30 p.m. – Headline Act – Jack de Keyzer
Sunday, Sept. 5 – outdoor concerts on Main Street
1 to 1:45 p.m. – J Houston Band
2 to 2:45 p.m. – Jake Thomas (Solo set)
3 to 3:45 p.m. – Mckenna Henderson ( Trio)
4 to 4:45 p.m. – Tony D Band
5 to 6 p.m. – Spencer Mackenzie
6:15 to 7:30 p.m. – Crystal Shawanda
On the web: capitolcentre.org