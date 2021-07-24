Search of Sturgeon Falls residence leads to drug, weapons charges

A search of a residence in Sturgeon Falls has led to multiple charges being laid against a 20-year-old from Brampton.

The Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, with the assistance of the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence on Demers Street.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, $6,735 in Canadian currency and a prohibited weapon being brass knuckles.

The total street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $6,840.

Jerome Fuller is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – opioids – for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.