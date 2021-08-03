Search continues for loose piglets, some sighted kilometres away

People are out with flashlights, bait pails, hound dogs and fishing nets trying to catch some of the hundreds of piglets running alongside Highway 533 north of Mattawa near Timber Lake, said a Bonfield resident.

The piglets went free after a tractor-trailer turned over Monday trying to take a sharp corner. The driver has been charged with careless driving.

Eric Tennant of Bonfield read the news and headed straight over to help.

He said once he arrived on scene, he was told the piglets are now considered “contaminated goods.”

“I have one in my car right now. I’m hoping to find a few more,” he told The Nugget Tuesday while searching in the bush.

“I have a friend who owns a farm who said they would take 25 of them.”

Tennant said when he arrived at 10 a.m., he could hear and see the piglets running alongside the highway and through the bush.

He said there are thousands of tracks in the dirt and alongside the sandy road allowance.

A few area residents issued a social media call to farmers and those with large properties to attend the scene to help rescue the piglets.

“At 3 p.m., there will still (be) five trucks parked alongside the road and people scouring the bush. One guy arrived at 11 p.m. Monday night and by 3 a.m. Tuesday, he already had captured nine,” Tennant said, adding another woman had 15.

“I walked on this trail, following one, it jumped in the water and then jumped back out on a flat rock and that’s when I grabbed it.”

He said the scene was sad as there were dead pigs alongside the road where the tractor rolled over.

“I heard 300 piglets died on the truck and 1,600 are loose. Some people have spotted them 20 to 30 kilometres away from the crash site near Fish Hatchery Road.”

Tennant said area residents have been at the site all night and day looking for the piglets.

However, he’s concerned the dead animals will attract a lot of bears, wolves and other animals.