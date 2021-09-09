Schools used as polling stations should be closed, resident argues

Janice Sabourin wants to see elementary schools closed for the day if the buildings are going to be used as polling stations in the federal election.

“For 18 months, we’ve been keeping kids safe and now we’re going to expose them to non-traceable contact situations. Why bring this potential threat to them?” she said.

Sabourin said she is angry and upset that some elementary schools – including Mother St. Bride and Holy Cross – will be used as polling stations.

“Schools are certainly not the place to hold an election vote. This is not your typical election.”

Sabourin, who has two granddaughters who attend high school, said she has contacted Elections Canada, the Nipissing returning office, Premier Doug Ford and the Ministry of Education to voice her concerns.

“I wanted to bring this to the media’s attention because it takes a community to raise a child.”

She said she doesn’t have grandchildren who attend elementary school, but feels the need to speak up.

Sabourin questions how much time that will give cleaners to ensure the building is safe the following morning when students return to the classroom.

“If schools have to be used as a voting poll then they should be closed that day. The school needs to have a PD day,” Sabourin said.

“I’m so frustrated and mad. I can’t even walk through a school today, yet we’re allowing voters to do this and think it’s OK because kids are on the other side?”

Sabourin said she’s also concerned about anti-vaxxers and possible protests occurring at these sites.

“I can walk away from a situation if I’m uncomfortable, but a child at a school can’t,” she said.