Schools complete $300,000 in upgrades

Almost $300,000 worth of work has been completed at two Near North District School Board schools under the federal government’s Climate Action Incentive Fund.

Funding covered the installation of a rooftop HVAC/ERV and controls at Chippewa Secondary School and roof and insulation replacement at Mattawa District Public School.

The Chippewa work will improve energy efficiency, while the work at Mattawa will reduce heat loss.

The board, in a news release, said the $291,904 spent on the two projects will create cost savings, as well.

The Climate Action Incentive Fund is designed to help school boards make energy efficiency improvements and retrofits that reduce energy use, costs and carbon pollution. The funding covered projects that were federally approved and already completed.

The work was completed in the fall of 2020 and the board, with the assistance of the Ministry of Education, applied to the fund when the new funding was announced.