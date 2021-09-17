School VP found guilty of hosting party with underage drinking, drugs

A vice-principal with the Near North District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct, according to the disciplinary committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.

Sean Andrew Meighan, who is currently listed on the Near North board’s website as a vice-principal at Silver Birches Public School and vice-principal at Phelps Public School in Redbridge, had his disciplinary hearing Thursday.

Few details were available. However, The Nugget has contacted the College of Teachers for additional information.

“On September 16, 2021, member (Sean Andrew Meighan) found guilty of professional misconduct. Reprimand. Certificate of Qualification and Registration subject to terms, conditions or limitations. Publication in Professionally Speaking,” the College of Teachers states on its website.

The publication ‘Professionally Speaking’ is a print and online magazine created by the Ontario College of Teachers. The publication contains a summary of recent disciplinary cases.

Meighan faced the disciplinary committee of the Ontario College of Teachers for allegedly allowing and supervising a party with underage drinking, drugs and an incident in which a student was injured in a fight.

The college had redacted some details in its notice of hearing, including who Meighan allowed to the party, where it was held and the occasion for the event.

“On or about Oct. 27, 2017, the member permitted … to have a party at … following the school’s ….,” according to the notice released by the college.

“The party was attended by students under the age of 19 from the school and/or the board.”

The college notice claims Meighan supervised the party and/or interacted with attendees.

“The member knew or ought to have known that underage students from the school and/or board were drinking alcohol and he knew or ought to have known that underage students were consuming drugs, including but not limited to marijuana and/or cocaine.”

The college also claims “during the party, a fight broke out that resulted in a student suffering injuries.”

It’s not known at this time what the extent of the injuries were and if criminal charges were laid.