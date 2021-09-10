It's a go! High school sports can begin next week

High school athletes can hit the field next week.

According to an email sent to Near North District School Board parents Friday afternoon, school practices may begin next week.

“The four local school boards in our region, Near North District School Board, Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario, Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board and Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord, recognize the importance of extracurricular activities in supporting students’ mental health, well-being and academic development,” according to the email.

“This protocol will detail the guidelines and public health measures that must be followed for extra-curricular activities, including sports, performances and competitions. We also wish to announce that school team practices may begin next week. Principals will share more details in the coming days.”

The school board also states, “it’s important to note that all decisions made by school boards, principals and local public health officials are based on the health and safety of students, staff, supervisors, and service providers.”

“As such, any risks will be assessed on an on-going basis and any components of the protocol may be subject to change or activities may be postponed or cancelled depending on the local public health circumstances,” the email states.