School board chairman appreciates 'cautious' school openings

The province recently announced plans to return students to in-class learning and Jay Aspin, the chair of the Near North District School Board (NNDSB), is eager for the September start.

“This is really good news that we’ve been waiting for a long time to hear,” Aspin said.

He explained how the province’s plan provides “a cautious first step approach,” to fill the halls and classrooms, and “I think it’s probably the right approach.”

The return to class comes as a relief to many students and educators, with the new rules opening up “a whole host of our activities,” especially opportunities to revive “extracurricular activities that the students have been prevented from experiencing for a long time,” Aspin says.

More so, a return to class provides the social element that largely disappeared for most during the semesters of online learning.

“This is best for their mental and physical health,” Aspin said, “and I think most people would agree.”

Not all do, and there will remain options through the board to remain home and continue online learning.

Aspin understands there are critics of the province’s reopening plans, but overall remains pleased, acknowledging they struck “a balance between health and safety” issues that will benefit students and staff.

“This isn’t perfect,” he said “but you know what? Neither is the pandemic perfect,” adding that battling COVID-19 is often a reactive one, as anticipating what comes next is not easy.