School board announces new childcare spaces in Parry Sound District

The Near North District School Board (NNDSB), in partnership with the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (PSDSSAB), announced Tuesday new childcare locations for families in the district.

Three schools – Sundridge Centennial Public School, Magnetawan Central Public School and Land of Lakes Public School – will join others in providing childcare spaces.

According to a media release from the NNDSB, the program will focus specifically on outdoor recreation.

Each program is licensed for a minimum of 15 children between 3.8 and 12 years of age, the NNDSB says. All PSDSSAB educators are trained in first aid and CPR.

“Parents in this region of NNDSB will be extremely pleased that the PSDSSAB is offering after school programs at Land of Lakes, Magnetawan and Sundridge Centennial,” Near North Supt. of Education Gay Smylie said.

“For years, parents in this region have hoped that we would be able to host before and after school programs. We are grateful to the PSDSSAB for working alongside our early years team to make this a reality for the families in this area.”

Brenda Wiltshire, manager of Directly Operated Child Care Programs at the PSDSSAB, said this expansion comes in response to feedback received through the Child Care Needs Survey distributed earlier this year.