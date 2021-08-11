Safe Exchange Zone for online purchases now at North Bay police headquarters

The North Bay Police Service has set up a Safe Exchange Zone for online purchases in the parking lot of police headquarters at 135 Princess St. W.

The Safe Exchange Zone will allow individuals who wish to buy and sell items online through sites like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji to have a safe and secure location to do so.

The Safe Exchange Zone is located in the parking lot at North Bay Police headquarters.

“Instead of travelling to seller’s residences, buyers can now meet with sellers in an open, public place that is monitored by security cameras and with police personnel on-site. This will help ensure the safety of everyone involved,” according to a media release issued by North Bay police.

“Safe Exchange Zones also help to prevent potential scammers. The North Bay Police Service has, in the past, received reports about online scams in which, after the victim pays for an item online, the scammer provides the victim with a false address to retrieve the item,” police said.

“When the victim attends the address, they realize that the scammer does not reside there and there is no item available for pick-up. This type of incident can now be avoided by buyers and sellers agreeing to exchange goods and payment at the North Bay Police Service Safe Exchange Zone.”

If you think you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Ensure you are protected against scammers by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca to learn about the most common scams.