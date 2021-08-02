Students at five Near North District School Board (NNDSB) schools are benefitting from an $1,800 donation from the Rotary Club of North Bay.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The donation resulted in the purchase of food items for breakfast and nutrition programs, specifically for special education students.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rotary donation supports Near North breakfast, nutrition programs Back to video

In five NNDSB schools, 60 students will be helped by the donation of non-perishable food items that will supplement the breakfast programs into the new school year, a statement from the NNDSB said.

“The Rotary Club of North Bay is pleased to provide support for the Special Education Breakfast/Nutritional Programs with the Near North District School Board here in North Bay,” said Don Coutts, a club member.

“One of the Rotary Club’s initiatives is providing assistance/support in various ways, for example, assistive devices, iPads, physiotherapy, sensory aids, just to name a few, to those children and youth with disabilities in North Bay and area.”

One of the schools that received a food donation from the Rotary Club of North Bay was Woodland Public School.

“On behalf of our Woodland Public School community, we express our sincere appreciation to the Rotary Club for the generous donation of food items,” principal Amanda Meighan said.

“This year, our Woodland Public School family has felt especially connected to the work of our local Rotarians as they’ve shown particular care for our in-person learners with special needs, and beyond this, they’ve named a graduating student from our school as the Rotary Student Ambassador.

“Our students and families benefit from the focus the North Bay Rotary Club and its members place on supporting children and youth in overcoming adversity. We are so grateful for their kindness and generosity.”

“We are very grateful for the extremely generous food donation from the Rotary Club of North Bay to NNDSB face-to-face special education classrooms. The non-perishable food items will help to support our students now and into the fall,” said Pippa Madigan, the NNDSB’s elementary program coordinator.

“We truly appreciate the generosity of our local partners in ensuring that our students have access to healthy foods each day while they are learning at school.”