It wouldn’t be confirmed until midnight, but Liberal incumbent Anthony Rota ultimately came out victorious on election night Monday, winning a sixth term as the member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

CTV News declared the riding for Rota, two-and-a-half hours after polls had closed in Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rota wins sixth term in Nipissing-Timiskaming Back to video

Both the CBC and CTV News declared wins for the Liberals, although the party was projected to fall short of earning a majority of seats.

With 110 of 191 polls reporting, Rota had received 7,520 votes or 37.3 per cent, with Conservative candidate Steven Trahan, who serves as deputy mayor of East Ferris and is a North Bay police officer, trailing in second with 6,269 votes or 31.1 per cent.

NDP candidate and North Bay city councillor Scott Robertson received 4,822 votes or 23.9 per cent, while retired Toronto firefighter and former reservist Greg Galante had 1,530 votes or 7.6 per cent.

The local electoral district association for the Greens intended to put forward Alexander Gomm, who ran for the party in 2019, as its candidate. However, the party missed the deadline to submit its documents to Elections Canada.

Although the votes were still being tallied, by the time Rota’s victory had been confirmed, his lead would prove to be smaller compared to his electoral win in 2019.

During that campaign, Rota won re-election with 40.5 per cent of the vote, while the Conservatives and NDP received 27.2 and 20.5 per cent respectively. However, 2019 also saw five candidates run, including for the Greens and People’s Party.

Seeking a sixth term as member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, Rota was selected as the 37th Speaker of the House of Commons following the 2019 federal election.