Rota to seek re-election in Nipissing-Timiskaming
Liberal MP Anthony Rota says he plans on seeking re-election in the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming once the next federal election is called.
Rota confirmed to The Nugget his intention to run again, with some speculating that an election could happen relatively soon given the current minority government in the House of Commons.
The last federal election was held in October 2019, with the next set to take place by 2023.
The last federal election was held in October 2019, with the next set to take place by 2023.
“Coming out of COVID, there’s a lot of economic development that I think needs to take place. I think we’re poised on the edge of something really promising in Northern Ontario and especially in Nipissing-Timiskaming,” Rota said.
He also touched on pharmacare, saying he wants to ensure the “momentum” behind it continues, adding he wants Nipissing-Timiskaming to also get its share of big infrastructure and climate change prevention.
At least two electoral district associations in the riding have nominated candidates. The NDP nominated North Bay Coun. Scott Robertson as the party’s local candidate, while the People’s Party of Canada has selected former Toronto firefighter and reservist Greg Galante as its nominee.
President of the Nipissing-Timiskaming Conservative Association Landon Trudel said they have been actively recruiting for their next candidate.
“A search committee with representatives across the riding has been in discussions with potential candidates. We expect to have an announcement by mid-July,” he said.
The local Green Party association also has yet to confirm a candidate.
The Liberal Party of Canada has a process in place whereby an incumbent can be acclaimed as a candidate without holding a nomination meeting.
Rota said his preference would be to run for re-election in 2023, rather than have voters go to the polls every year-and-a-half.
“Unfortunately, with a minority government, it makes it very difficult. Whenever it does happen I’ll be ready for it,” he said.
Asked about a motion, introduced by the Bloc Quebecois and supported by the House of Commons, saying it would be irresponsible to hold a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rota, said the question of how the pandemic should be defined is something that would need to be answered by those who brought the motion forward.
There were 327 MPs from all parties who voted in favour of the motion, which says it is the government’s responsibility to do everything possible to avoid calling voters to the polls before the end of the pandemic. Ontario Independent MP Derek Sloan was the only one who voted against it.
Rota was first elected to Parliament in 2004 and won twice more before losing narrowly in the 2011 federal election by 18 votes when the Conservatives won a majority government under Stephen Harper. Rota would win the seat for the Liberals in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, capturing 40.5 per cent of the vote, as the Liberals saw themselves reduced to a minority government.
