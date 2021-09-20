Rota takes early lead

Article content

Check the results in individual ridings below using our map tool.

Liberal Anthony Rota was holding on to his lead with about one-third of the 191 polls counted Monday.

Rota, the incumbent in Nipissing-Timiskaming, had 3,460 votes after 62 polls reported Monday night, a 419-vote lead over Conservative Party of Canada candidate Steven Trahan.

Scott Robertson of the New Democratic Party had 2,139 votes, while Peoples’ Party of Canada candidate Greg Galante had 801 votes.