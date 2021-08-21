Riders raise funds for mental health
Event in support of veterans, first responders and their families

Stepping up to support their fellow men and women in uniform, police officers, emergency responders and military members hit the pavement this weekend in support of the Wounded Warriors Canada National Ride for Mental Health.

The cycling fundraiser took place Saturday at North Bay Police Service headquarters on Princess Street West, with dozens of people in attendance Saturday morning.
Hosted by Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health service provider supporting veterans, first responders and their families, the national ride helps raise funds for mental health initiatives.
By the time the opening ceremony began, the event had already surpassed its $250,000 goal.
“It’s coming out and supporting each other and supporting our organizations to become better at treating individuals who are suffering from mental illness in the workplaces, and also about organizations and how we can change and promote wellness within our own workspaces for all employees,” North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod said.
“So, the wonderful thing about peer support is that we’re here together, we’re sharing together, we’re creating an awareness together, we’re talking about removing the stigma around mental health, and well-being in the workplace, and we’re working towards what programs really are effective, with outcomes for emergency services workers.”
Participants included members of the North Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Anishinabek Police Service (APS), 22 Wing North Bay and United States Air Force, along with Kris King, senior vice president of hockey operations for the NHL.
The North Bay Police Service also has become a formal partner with Wounded Warriors Canada to provide mental health support to sworn officers, employees and their families.

OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique, who served as the national patron for the event, joined the riders and touched on the partnership between North Bay police and Wounded Warriors, saying prevention starts with having a conversation.
“For years, there was fear around talking about suicide, about asking someone if they had suicidal thoughts and as a profession, with leaders like Chief Tod of the North Bay Police Service, like leaders with acting chief Marc LeSage of APS, we’re moving beyond that,” Carrique said.
“We’re breaking down the stigma, we’re breaking down the barriers, we’re having those meaningful and difficult conversations, we’re ensuring that our members have access to supports.”
Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada, said he got involved following the death of his good high school friend Darryl Caswell, a private with the Royal Canadian Dragoons who was killed in Afghanistan in 2007.
Deciding he wanted to pay his friend’s life and experience forward, he decided to get involved with Wounded Warriors.
“There’s no questions about who is more deserving of mental health support, be it a veteran or a first responder, and I think that just speaks to how far we’ve come as a nation in understanding that what these people see and do requires this kind of help and intervention,” he said.
Maxwell recalled a moment he had the day before the ride with a woman working at a chip stand in Brechin, Ont.

The woman, who was wearing a ‘Support Our Troops’ shirt, closed the chip stand for 10 minutes, Maxwell said, and spoke to him about her son in Kitchener, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan who she said has been struggling.
“So there are Afghan veterans struggling in communities in every region and corner of this country but need to know that their service was not in vain,” he said.
“They need to hear it from the public, they need to hear it from everybody, because this is going to be a really challenging year for them.”
Riders from the North Bay Police Service are raising funds for the cause at: woundedwarriorscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/rmh2021/t/NBPS
More information about the Ride can be found at www.rideformentalhealth.ca
