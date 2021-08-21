Riders raise funds for mental health

Event in support of veterans, first responders and their families

Stepping up to support their fellow men and women in uniform, police officers, emergency responders and military members hit the pavement this weekend in support of the Wounded Warriors Canada National Ride for Mental Health.

The cycling fundraiser took place Saturday at North Bay Police Service headquarters on Princess Street West, with dozens of people in attendance Saturday morning.

Hosted by Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health service provider supporting veterans, first responders and their families, the national ride helps raise funds for mental health initiatives.

By the time the opening ceremony began, the event had already surpassed its $250,000 goal.

“It’s coming out and supporting each other and supporting our organizations to become better at treating individuals who are suffering from mental illness in the workplaces, and also about organizations and how we can change and promote wellness within our own workspaces for all employees,” North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod said.

“So, the wonderful thing about peer support is that we’re here together, we’re sharing together, we’re creating an awareness together, we’re talking about removing the stigma around mental health, and well-being in the workplace, and we’re working towards what programs really are effective, with outcomes for emergency services workers.”

Participants included members of the North Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Anishinabek Police Service (APS), 22 Wing North Bay and United States Air Force, along with Kris King, senior vice president of hockey operations for the NHL.

The North Bay Police Service also has become a formal partner with Wounded Warriors Canada to provide mental health support to sworn officers, employees and their families.