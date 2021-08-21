Rhubarb: An oldie but a goodie

Years ago on our farm, we used to grow it on the north side of our barn. It thrived there. Actually my wife and I sold a lot of it on the farmers market, with people coming from miles around.

It’s also a perennial, which means it comes back every year. And the best part of it is, it grows almost anywhere.

Although, a lot of people mix fruit with it when making things.

Yep, one of the oldest vegetables that gets my mouth to watering every spring. Some call it a fruit of sort, but the truth is, it is a vegetable.

There is one vegetable that I sure enjoy. What would that be?

I also found where we live now, that it likes to grow under pine trees. I suspect it is because of the acidic ground that occurs over time caused by the pine needles.

It also likes pretty well any kind of manure.

However, it doesn’t grow too well if you use commercial fertilizer.

I kind of think it doesn’t care for man-made chemicals.

Rhubarb can be eaten raw, but because of its sour flavor, it is more often cooked and sweetened with sugar.

My lovely wife makes up some rhubarb crumble bars, her own recipe every spring, as soon as it shows itself.

Actually she is making some now, and I have to tell ya, the aroma it is creating, is making my mouth water.

There is something special about it in the spring, that urges her to go and pull a few stalks.

Did you catch that? I said pull a few stalks, as by pulling it, it allows the plant to recover more quickly than if you would cut it with a knife.

It should also be noted that it tends to get a touch woody and more acidic in the late summer. But it is still tasty.

There is one thing, though, that everyone should know. Never eat the leaves, as they can make some people very sick.

The type we have here at our home is one of the oldest varieties. It’s called Victoria.

It was first introduced in 1837 actually, and has been quite popular ever since.

It starts to shoot up stalks in the spring and you can harvest it from May to August. The stalk length is 36 – 48 inches (ca. 122 cm) and are a nice reddish pink.

Actually my wife and I found that it looks fantastic in our flower gardens throughout the summer months, with its huge leaves, and long red and green stalks.