REVolve Cycle searching for outdoor space to host 10-person classes

The owners of REVolve Cycle are looking for a new outdoor space to host spin classes in preparation for the start of Ontario’s planned reopening this month.
Downtown North Bay, also known as the Downtown Improvement Area, put out a call Thursday asking if anyone can assist REVolve Cycle, which opened last year on Main Street West.
The spin studio is looking for an outdoor space with electrical capabilities to set up and run classes with 10 stationary bikes.
Co-owner Jane Kelly said the studio held a lot of outdoor classes last year in a nearby parkette, but that required rolling anywhere from 10 to 15 bikes back and forth from the studio twice a day.
In order to prevent further wear and tear on the bikes, and to prevent them from being stolen, REVolve also is looking for a storage area close to the outdoor space.
Kelly said they’ve reached out to people and are just waiting to hear back.
“The response has been overwhelming from our participants,” she said. “They’re really excited about it and we hope to hold two to three rides a day outside, weather permitting.”
Under the first step of the province’s three-staged reopening plan, which is expected to begin the week of June 14, outdoor fitness classes and personal training and sports training will be allowed for up to 10 people.
In order to move into Step 1, 60 per cent of Ontario’s adults must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitalizations and case rates also will be factors.
Ideally, Kelly said they would like to have a space close to the waterfront or in the area of Lee Park.
Since opening last November, Kelly figures the studio has been open for about eight weeks in total.
Although the first two waves of COVID-19 didn’t have too much of an impact on the business, she said the third wave has definitely been the hardest.
“We have loan payments for the bikes, we’ve got great landlords who put right into our lease that we didn’t have to pay rent if COVID hit again, which God love them, we’re just so grateful for them,” Kelly said.
She said they have been fortunate enough to have received funding from the province, but the situation has still been difficult.
“I remember last year someone saying, ‘You think you should be opening a business during COVID?’ and I said, ‘Gosh, it will be long gone by then.’ But little did we know it’s not long gone.”
She also said the restrictions have not been fair, with retail allowed to open when fitness centres, which she described as among the cleanest places given how often they’re sanitized, can’t.
REVolve Cycle, Kelly added, purchased an electrostatic sprayer to sanitize its machines instantly.
For now, she said she is training some new potential instructors and hopes to host their first class by the 15th.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee