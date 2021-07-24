The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) is advising residents of potential flooding in response to a wave thunderstorms forecast by Environment Canada.

The conservation authority has issued a ‘Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook,’ with current conditions expected to add to watercourses that are already at or above normal for this time of the year.

Residents advised of potential flooding from thunderstorms

A flood outlook, the conservation authority says, gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts that could lead to possible high runoff, riverine flooding, lakeshore flooding, or erosion.

“Water levels on watercourses within NBMCA jurisdiction are at or above average for this time of year, due to the significant rainfall received earlier this week in some areas. With the significant rainfall forecast, water levels are anticipated to rise. As an urban waterway, Chippewa Creek tends to respond quickly to such rain events,” NBMCA duty officer Kurtis Romanchuk said in a statement.

Environment Canada has issued an advisory for heavy rainfall, with localized amounts reaching 30 to 50 millimetres and isolated amounts in excess of 50 mm.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area this afternoon and evening.

Both Chippewa Creek and the La Vase River remain elevated, while the lower Mattawa River also is slightly elevated due to backwater effects from the Ottawa River, the conservation authority says. They and other rural watercourses will take more time to respond to the incoming rainfall but may also see increases in levels.

“Localized flooding from area watercourses is possible if intense rainfall occurs, and water is likely to accumulate on roadways, parking lots and flat or low-lying areas. Serious flooding is not anticipated at this time,” Romanchuk said.