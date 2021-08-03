Region doing well, but city encouraging more vaccinations – McDonald

It’s going to be up to the province to make it necessary for residents to provide proof of vaccination, says Mayor Al McDonald.

But in the meantime, McDonald says the city will continue to “strongly” encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We have been engaged since Day 1 of the pandemic. We are hosting and promoting the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Memorial Gardens, working closely with the health unit and community partners to keep everyone up to date and informed,” he said Tuesday.

“I have been continuously encouraging residents to get vaccinated as part of my daily COVID-19 updates every day for 488 days straight.”

McDonald said overall, the region is doing well.

“Those 60 and above fully vaccinated is almost 90 per cent which is fantastic. Where there needs to be an significant improvement is the younger age groups (12-17) only 43 per cent are fully vaccinated and age group (18-29) is only 44 per cent, which is (critically) low with what we are seeing in regards to the Delta variant surging across North America,” he said.

“Our overall goal is to have 90 per cent of everyone over 12 to be fully vaccinated and this will take some work.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 77.6 per cent of the eligible population in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, or 89,932 people, have received at least one dose and about 67.8 per cent, or 78,557 people, are fully vaccinated.

Capacity limits will be among the public health measures lifted when the province exits Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Last week, the province reached one of its requirements to exit Step 3 – more than 80 per cent of all people aged 12-plus in the province received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The other requirements for exiting Step 3 are 75 per cent of the eligible population must be fully vaccinated and no public health unit can have fewer than 70 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.