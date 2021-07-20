Article content

The brief but intense storm that ripped through the region Monday evening caused numerous electrical alarms across the city, keeping North Bay firefighters busy responding to the alarms.

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for Chippewa Creek because of rapidly rising water levels.

Readers share storm photos

“The Chippewa Creek water level gauge indicates that the creek has risen approximately 1.1m over the past hour and is currently around 10cm above its top of bank level at the gauge location,” said Kurtis Romanchuk, NBMCA duty officer.

More showers – of much lower intensity – are forecast through this morning.