Rapid tests only to be used if asymptomatic – health unit
PCR needed to confirm positive result; chamber distributes 1,000 rapid test kits
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents to only use rapid antigen screening tests if asymptomatic – or if no symptoms for COVID-19 are present.
A statement from the health unit says it has recently received a number of reports of individuals using rapid antigen tests to determine whether their symptoms, or those of a family member, are a result of COVID-19.
The health unit says this type of testing is used for COVID-19 screening only and is not to be used to determine if someone with symptoms, or a close contact of a case, has COVID-19.
Those who would like to be screened, have no symptoms and have not been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 may choose to seek rapid antigen testing at participating pharmacies and community laboratories.
“The tests are not to be used to determine if someone with symptoms has COVID-19,” medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said during the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday.
“Individuals who test positive as a part of their rapid antigen screening will then have to book an appointment at a COVID-19 assessment centre to have a PCR test confirm their result.”
Antigen-based tests, often referred to as rapid tests, detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus and typically provide results in less than an hour, information from Health Canada states.
Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, meanwhile, detect the virus itself. Results can take several days to be returned, but some can be obtained within 48 hours.
This week, the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce announced it would begin rolling out free rapid tests for small- and medium-sized businesses as part of an initiative being done in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and provincial and federal governments.
Businesses, including non-chamber members, with 150 employees or fewer have been invited to participate in the program, the goal of which is to identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace.
North Bay chamber president and chief executive officer Peter Chirico told The Nugget that as of Wednesday, about 1,000 kits had gone out the door, with more calls coming in daily.
“I think it’s just another tool in the toolbox,” he said.
Interested small- and medium-sized businesses wanting to learn more, register or order their two-week supply of rapid tests can visit www.nbdcc.ca/rapid-antigen-screening-program
The health unit advises those who believe they may have COVID-19 symptoms are have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive to self-isolate, use Ontario’s online self-assessment tool to see if further care is needed and to contact a COVID-19 assessment centre if more testing is required.
For further assistance, call your health-care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1400. Those with severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, should call 911 and mention their symptoms.
