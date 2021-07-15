About 100 people formed a human-chain heart outside the Eastholme Home for the Aged building in Powassan Thursday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Originally, 150 people were expected but Kathie Hogan, the events coordinator at 250 Clark, says the heavy rain kept many of the participants away.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rain doesn't stop tribute to Eastholme employees, residents Back to video

The event was to show employees at Eastholme the community values the effort they have made caring for the residents in a COVID environment.

And Hogan says for the residents, the event was meant to show they are loved and in people’s minds.

“I’m so thankful for the people who showed up,” Hogan said.

“It’s not easy being at Eastholme. Eastholme is that little piece off the main street that, unless you work there or have an intimate connection with someone there, is forgotten. Once you’re institutionalized it’s easy to forget and to lose track of the fact that there are these elderly people who are a forgotten segment of our population.”

Hogan says Eastholme residents came out onto balconies or looked out their windows to watch the people outside wishing them well.

Many employees also watched on and Hogan says a few of the workers also joined the human chain.

Part of the event included bringing Valentine cards for the staff and residents because the event was originally scheduled for Valentine’s Day, until the last lockdown forced its cancellation.

Hogan says many people brought cards including two young girls who created numerous hand-made cards for the residents and Eastholme employees.

Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac and Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli took part in the event.

Powassan Coun. Dave Britton was also among the local high profile individuals taking part as well as Nipissing Mayor Tom Piper.