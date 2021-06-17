Public board passes $160.9M budget

“Every staff member deployed new and innovative methods of instruction to deal with disruptions in the face of a costly and unpredictable pandemic. All these accomplishments have been achieved with a small deficit due to the dedication and hard work of all members of the Near North board.”

Aspin said a multi-year strategic plan which has recently been completed “will focus resources on student achievement and well-being over the next five years.

“This board has overseen the consolidation of three high schools into two and put final touches on the consolidation of three elementary schools into one in North Bay, as well as the consolidation of two elementary schools with a high school to form a K-12 school in the Parry Sound area.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“What a year,” board chair Jay Aspin said after trustees gave their stamp of approval at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Trustees with the Near North District School Board have approved a $160.9-million budget for 2021-22.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Aspin said 2020-21 “has been a remarkable year that has moved our board forward considerably despite being challenged by extremely difficult conditions.”

Ministry of Education funding to boards is provided based on enrolment and the needs of students in each board. NNDSB expects to receive 90 per cent of its operating revenue from the province in the form of operating grants based on enrolment of 9,488.5 students in the 2021-2022 school year, an increase of 136 students.

Expenditures are projected at $161.2 million, resulting in a deficit of $417,000, or 0.3 per cent of the total budget. COVID has significantly affected revenue and expenses this year, and the Ministry of Education is allowing boards to access previous years’ surpluses to assist with the current budget.

The Ministry has allowed two per cent of operating grants ($2.9 million for NNDSB) but asked boards to budget half this amount.

This budget is compliant, the board said in a news release.

This year’s operating budget projects a decrease of $3.4 million (2.1 per cent) revenue than 2020-2021 revised estimates.

The budget has been prepared with the knowledge there will be support for remote learning in the fall, though there was not enough information to determine the number of students registered with the remote school.

There will be further Priorities and Partnership Funds (PPF) announced in the coming weeks which may reduce the deficit.

By function, 71 per cent of operating expenses are spent on instruction. A further 17 per cent is on pupil accommodation, costs associated with maintaining the buildings house students.

On the web: https://www.nearnorthschools.ca/