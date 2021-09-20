Man dead, Sault police officer badly hurt in Sunday shooting
Article content
A man is dead and a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer seriously hurt following a shooting incident on Pine Street early Sunday.
Advertisement
Article content
Police were called to a domestic at an apartment building across from the Pine Plaza at about 3:40 a.m., the Special Investigations Unit says.
Man dead, Sault police officer badly hurt in Sunday shooting Back to video
An officer was shot. Police fired at the man who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to hospital. Their names have not been released by the SIU.
“Based on preliminary information, the incident occurred in front of the residence on Pine Street,” said SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette in an email.
The SIU probes incidents involving police resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault are subjected to rigorous, independent investigations.
Two forensic investigators and four investigators from the SIU are assigned to the case. They started at the work in the area of three apartment buildings on Pine Street, north of McNabb Street, on Sunday afternoon.
About 30 evidence markers were placed by a SIU forensic officer on Pine Street to the left side and rear of a police pickup truck and near apartment buildings at 700 and 696 Pine St. A police armoured truck, a second pickup truck and SUV were also in the area.
Mayor Christian Provenzano called the shooting of a police officer “difficult news.”
“We are all thinking of the injured officer,” he said.
Chief Hugh Stevenson contacted Provenzano with news about what happened in the early morning. Provenzano is also a member of Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.
“Being a police officer is not a job that’s getting easier,” said Provenzano. “It’s a job that’s getting harder. They’re working hard to serve our community. They go to work everyday and they go to work in often very dangerous situations. They have to know that they have my support and the community’s support.”
Advertisement
Article content
The mayor called the officer’s parents “and expressed our support for him.” Provenzano is hopeful the officer’s injury “is addressed properly and he comes out of this strong.”
Several people in the Pine Plaza parking lot expressed concern for the officer and the safety of Sault Ste. Marie residents. None wanted to be named.
“Too much violence going on nowadays,” said a woman as she returned to her vehicle with her groceries from Food Basics. “The Sault’s getting worse. Everyday, something.”
“This town’s crazy now,” said another woman. “I don’t like it. I want to leave.”
She expressed sympathy for the dead man’s family and the relatives of the officer.
“Poor families,” she said. “Crazy. How unfortunate.”
A third woman called the shooting “very upsetting.
“Anybody could have gotten killed,” she said. The woman recalled the death of Const. Don Doucet, the first Sault police officer to die in line of duty, on May 14, 2006.
“That’s someone’s loved one,” she said of the officer wounded in Sunday’s incident. “It’s sad.”
John Bruno, the chair of the police board, called the shooting of one of his service’s officers “very unfortunate.
“We’re at a great loss when one of ours gets hurt,” he told The Sault Star on Monday. “We’re all praying for our officer in his time of need right now and the family. It always takes a bit out of you whenever something like that happens.”
Bruno was encouraged by updates he received from Stevenson about the officer’s condition.
Advertisement
Article content
“He has gone through some surgery as expected,” said Bruno. “It seems like things are progressing, but there’s going to be more care forthcoming.”
Several other law enforcement agencies tweeted their support for the Sault police officer.
“Our thoughts are with a @SaultPolice officer who was shot and in hospital with serious injuries, as well as all affected by this tragedy at a domestic dispute call overnight in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario,” said Ontario Provincial Police Association in a tweet on Sunday.
“Our thoughts are with the @SaultPolice officer injured while serving the Sault Ste. Marie community early this morning,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique in a tweet. “Sending our very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
British Columba Sheriff Service, West Grey Police and LaSalle Police also tweeted well wishes.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter