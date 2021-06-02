





Photo by File photo / SunMedia

Article content Announcing that every graduating class should have an outdoor ceremony to commemorate their achievements was simply a public relations stunt, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Near North Teachers’ Local president Rob Hammond says. Hammond was referring to Premier Doug Ford’s announcement Wednesday afternoon which, along with confirming schools would remain closed to in-class learning until fall, gave boards the green light to organize and hold outdoor graduation ceremonies. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province's offer of outdoor grads just 'PR' – Near North Teachers' Local prez Back to video “These graduations take a lot of time to plan, they’re supposed to be treasured memories for students and families and shouldn’t be thrown together last minute,” Hammond told The Nugget. He said there are many questions when it comes to holding outdoor graduation ceremonies at this stage late in the year. He said schools need the space to accommodate graduates and their families, adding “what do you do if there is inclement weather?”

Article content “You just can’t just throw together a grad ceremony for students, this was just a PR stunt.” Hammond said he didn’t know which way the government would go on virtual and in-class learning. “This government has flip flopped so many ideas, they’re floating so many balloons to gauge public sentiment. They’re basing their decisions on the feeling of the public opposed to a sound rational decision,” he said. “Simply, they’re trying to find someone else to make the decision because they don’t want to take responsibility.” Hammond said if the pandemic proved anything it’s that online learning doesn’t work. “Teachers want to be back in the classroom, but they want to be in where it’s safe. (Education Minister Stephen) Lecce spent nine months saying schools are safe without any evidence.” Hammond acknowledged Nipissing and Parry Sound districts have been very fortunate in that there haven’t been any large outbreaks of COVID-19 within their schools. “From where I stand, the government needed to make schools safe and they repeatedly ignored input from the stakeholders and recommendations from the science table. There have been repeated calls for smaller class sizes and improved ventilation,” he said. “We don’t have air conditioning in our schools and we can’t use fans because it increases the spread.” Hammond said some schools would be able to handle the return of students with outdoor learning, but others schools don’t have adequate space to offer that opportunity.

Article content Ontario Public School Boards’ Association president Cathy Abraham said they are very disappointed with the government’s decision to go against the advice of public health officials and the recommendation of boards about the importance of reopening schools. “The premier publicly asked for consensus from public health and education stakeholders, received consensus he asked for, and then apparently chose further opening of the economy over students,” she said. “All experts agree that the pandemic has had impacts on the mental health and well-being of our children, and that attending school in-person is crucial to the optimal development of our students. We continue to share the perspective of many public health experts who had stated that schools should be the last to close, and the first to open.” Abraham said as we approach the end of the school year, boards are concerned about the apparent contradiction between the decision to close schools and the directive from the premier to hold in-person graduations. “Our members have already been doing all they can to ensure that we are able to recognize the many students who will be graduating this year and will continue to do their best to support our students and staff through these challenging times,” she said. “Finally, the government must ensure school boards are fully supported as we work to provide a safe and normal, or at least near-normal, return to school this fall for all Ontario students.”

