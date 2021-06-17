Don't rush Step 2 - Chirico
Premier Ford considering moving into Step 2 early
Dr. Jim Chirico doesn’t want to see the province move into Step 2 before July 2.
He says it’s important the province wait the full 21 days so we don’t end up back where we started.
“I believe we need to wait that 21 days, it’s really important. We have to learn from past experience. We’ve continued to say the quickest path to reopening is to not to move too quickly and resist the temptation to move too quickly,” Chirico said during Thursday’s weekly news conference.
“If we do move too quickly we may end up back where we came from and we don’t want to do that,” he said.
“Absolutely stick to the plan and to the 21 days.”
The province entered Step 1 on June 11, which permitted things like outdoor dining and larger outdoor gatherings.
According to the province’s three-step reopening plan, which was unveiled in May, Step 2 is scheduled totake place 21 days later, or in this case on July 2.
Premier Doug Ford previously said the province will remain in each step for 21 days before moving to the next one. As well, the province will have to meet immunization targets, as well as meet reduced intensive care unit and hospitalization rates.
Step Two would require 70 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent to be vaccinated with two doses.
As of Wednesday at 8 p.m., 74 per cent of Ontarians 12 years of age and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 18.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Thursday morning Ontario reported 350 positive cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent. There were 397 people hospitalized and 362 in the ICU.
Ford said Thursday during a medical conference in southern Ontario that he will be sitting with the province’s health table and chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, to get his guidance.
“I think everyone is pushing him” to open Step 2 earlier than July 2, Ford said.