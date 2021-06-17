Article content

Dr. Jim Chirico doesn’t want to see the province move into Step 2 before July 2.

He says it’s important the province wait the full 21 days so we don’t end up back where we started.

“I believe we need to wait that 21 days, it’s really important. We have to learn from past experience. We’ve continued to say the quickest path to reopening is to not to move too quickly and resist the temptation to move too quickly,” Chirico said during Thursday’s weekly news conference.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Don't rush Step 2 - Chirico Back to video

“If we do move too quickly we may end up back where we came from and we don’t want to do that,” he said.

“Absolutely stick to the plan and to the 21 days.”

The province entered Step 1 on June 11, which permitted things like outdoor dining and larger outdoor gatherings.

According to the province’s three-step reopening plan, which was unveiled in May, Step 2 is scheduled totake place 21 days later, or in this case on July 2.

Premier Doug Ford previously said the province will remain in each step for 21 days before moving to the next one. As well, the province will have to meet immunization targets, as well as meet reduced intensive care unit and hospitalization rates.