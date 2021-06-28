Property owner of tent city turns down request to operate encampment

Article content

The owner of a North Bay property where a tent city has been located for several weeks has denied a request from a local resident to take over operations.

Joe Sinicrope, who owns the property at the corner of Third Avenue West and Ferguson Street, told The Nugget Monday he does not have confidence in the ability of Steven Chaulk to handle the situation as Chris Brown and Katie Valiquette, the owners of Hope’s Kitchen, have been able to.

Hope’s Kitchen has been operating the tent city for Sinicrope. As of last week, more than 40 individuals were living there.

Sinicrope said after being approached Thursday about the tent city, he asked Chaulk several questions about security, cleanliness and access to water and washroom facilities.

He said most were one-word answers and didn’t have the detail or plan he was hoping for.

“If they had shown they had the same ability as Chris and Katie from Hope’s Kitchen did to handle this situation properly, but that hasn’t been shown in any shape or form. My answer has to be a no.”