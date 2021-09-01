Proof of vaccination will be required to enter Ontario bars, indoor dining and other businesses
Ontario residents will have to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining, bars, casinos, bingo halls, sports facilities, sporting events and more beginning on Sept. 22.
The province announced a long-anticipated plan Wednesday that would make full vaccination mandatory for many non-essential businesses and services.
The province says it will have a digital vaccine certificate that can be scanned by businesses ready by Oct. 22. The digital certificate is aimed at improving security and standardizing the process. Until then, people will have to show a vaccine receipt and provincial identification to enter non-essential high-risk indoor settings where face masks can’t always be worn.
Essential businesses and organizations, such as grocery stores, barbers and hairdressers, retail businesses and health providers will not require proof of vaccination, nor will religious institutions and youth sports organizations.
Staff at bars, restaurants and other businesses that will require the public to show proof of vaccination are encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after growing pressure on Ontario to follow the lead of other provinces in introducing a proof-of-vaccine program. The Ontario cabinet was divided over some aspects of the plan, according to reports this week.
Premier Doug Ford had previously rejected vaccine passports, saying it would divide the province.
“It is no secret this is something that I did not want to do,” said Ford on Wednesday. “This is a serious step and we are not taking it lightly. I know this is going to be difficult for some people.”
Ford said the program is temporary. “But after talking to (CMOH) Dr. Kieran Moore, I know that this is what we have to do to keep our hospitals safe and avoid another lockdown. This is the right decision.”
Ford said a Canada-wide vaccination certificate would make more sense, but Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he would not do so until after the election.
“Because of the Delta variant,” Ford said, “we cannot wait any longer. We must take immediate action.”
But Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said a proof-of-vaccination system is the only way to avoid more lockdowns and was inevitable in Ontario.
Under the new program, a negative COVID-19 test or a recent infection will not be accepted to venues that require vaccination certificates.
The province is making a temporary exception until Oct. 12 for weddings and funerals in meeting venues that fall under the program.
People attending those events will have to show a negative COVID test within 48 hours if they are not fully vaccinated.
Last month, the province introduced mandatory vaccine policies across the province that require employees to declare whether they are vaccinated or submit to regular tests and education programs if they are not. That hasn’t changed, although numerous organizations — including every hospital in Ontario, privately run long-term care and retirement homes and many private businesses — have gone beyond those minimum requirements and required staff to be vaccinated.
Starting Sept. 22, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated (14 days after the second dose) and provide proof along with photo ID to enter:
* Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios, but outdoor nightclubs are included)
* Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference centres
* Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms and recreational facilities, with the exception of youth recreation
* Sporting events
* Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
* Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas
* Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs
* Racing venues such as horse racing tracks