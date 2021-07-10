Project Lifesaver in use in West Nipissing, communities served by North Bay OPP detachment

The OPP’s Nipissing West and North Bay detachments, in conjunction with BAYSAR Air Search and Rescue of North Bay, have announced that Project Lifesaver is up and running in West Nipissing and North Bay OPP jurisdictions.

From Verner to Mattawa, from Marten River to Powassan and in all the other communities served by the North Bay and Nipissing West detachments, families of vulnerable individuals can now consider Project Lifesaver to help bring their loved ones home should they go missing.

BAYSAR and the North Bay Police Service launched Project Lifesaver in North Bay in November 2020. Thanks mostly to a donation from Rebuilt Resources,

BAYSAR was able to provide the equipment and training to expand the program to include the surrounding OPP detachments of Nipissing West and North Bay.

The system is for people of all ages who are at risk of becoming lost due to a cognitive disorder such as Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia, autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome or acquired brain injury.

Project Lifesaver clients wear a personalized, battery-operated transmitter on their wrist or ankle, held by a strap similar to a hospital patient ID. Batteries and straps are replaced by BAYSAR volunteers every 60 days. Caregivers are provided with a transmitter tester and are required to test the function of the transmitter daily. The transmitter emits a unique FM radio frequency pulse every second, weighs one ounce, is waterproof for hygiene or swimming, and is worn 24 hours a day. This is an important feature — the Project Lifesaver transmitter is constantly worn, because it’s impossible to predict when a vulnerable family member will go missing.