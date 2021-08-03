Program to support war memorials

Are you looking to build or maintain a war memorial in our community to pay respect to our local veterans? Are you planning a commemorative activity for Veterans’ Week, Remembrance Day or any other key anniversaries?

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) can support your initiatives through the Commemorative Partnership Program.

The program provides funding to organizations undertaking remembrance initiatives.

The Hon. Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, says, “A part of building a strong community is sharing the stories and accomplishments of our neighbours, friends and family members who have served our country.

“Through the Commemorative Partnership Program, you can help create a lasting legacy to remember our Canadian heroes and honour our veterans.”

Visit the article hub on the VAC website (www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/art-hub) to look at what other organizations have been able to achieve through this program, such as Love We Share Foundation; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 219, Mohawk, Kahnawake; The Niagara Military Museum; and The Anne Frank House.

The projects must commemorate the achievements and sacrifices of those who served Canada since Confederation in 1867.

Eligible recipients can be non- or for-profit organizations in Canada or abroad, as well as Canadian provinces, territories and municipalities.

Projects also must be of a finite duration, with clear start and end dates.

The deadline to apply for ‘Community Engagement’ projects is Oct. 1, while the deadline to apply for ‘Community War Memorial’ projects is Nov. 1.

For more information on deadlines and how to submit an application, visit www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/commemorative-events/commemorative-partnership

If you have any questions, contact: cpp-ppc@veterans.gc.ca