Program aimed at 2SLGBTQ+ adults
A multi-agency partnership is creating new social and support programming for older adults who identify on the 2SLGBTQ+ spectrum.
Funding from the New Horizons for Seniors grants through the federal government is helping launch the program across central and Northern Ontario.
The program aims to decrease social isolation among 2SLGBTQ+ – two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and others – adults who are 55 or older.
A news release from New Horizons said many factors contribute to social isolation – general social attitudes, ageism, homophobia, transphobia, access to services such as transportation and technology, and for central and Northern Ontario residents, geographic isolation.
“This partnership covers a massive geographical catchment from south Simcoe, all the way up to the Greater Sudbury area,” a media release says.
Most of the areas are small, isolated towns, and the 2SLGBTQ+ community is not centralized or easily accessed.
The program works to reach out to those seeking support or social connection and attempts to create a sense of community and belonging.
New Horizons points out that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of the agencies delivering services to close their doors and create strategies to engage with their clients in new ways.
“Support groups, meetings, educational webinars and more are now held online. The older adult population isn’t always comfortable using technology or having a screen as their only portal to social support.”
The programs have grown in attendance and popularity, “however, we still need to locate and identify those who still do not know where to turn or how to engage with peers virtually.”
Locally, the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area and North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre (Giiwedno Mshkikiiwgamig) are partners in the project.
Each of the three regions – North Bay, Sudbury and Simcoe – employ both a seniors program coordinator and two-spirit outreach worker, who provide participants access to a range of identities, cultures and experiences from which to draw.
A virtual information session will be held June 22 from noon to 1 p.m. Those interested can register at www.eventbrite.ca/e/157509044793