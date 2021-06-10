Program aimed at 2SLGBTQ+ adults

Article content

A multi-agency partnership is creating new social and support programming for older adults who identify on the 2SLGBTQ+ spectrum.

Funding from the New Horizons for Seniors grants through the federal government is helping launch the program across central and Northern Ontario.

The program aims to decrease social isolation among 2SLGBTQ+ – two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and others – adults who are 55 or older.

A news release from New Horizons said many factors contribute to social isolation – general social attitudes, ageism, homophobia, transphobia, access to services such as transportation and technology, and for central and Northern Ontario residents, geographic isolation.

“This partnership covers a massive geographical catchment from south Simcoe, all the way up to the Greater Sudbury area,” a media release says.

Most of the areas are small, isolated towns, and the 2SLGBTQ+ community is not centralized or easily accessed.