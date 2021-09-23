After a successful inaugural year in 2020, Powassan’s Great Pumpkin Tour is back and promises to be bigger and better than last year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The event is the brainchild of Kathie Hogan, the events coordinator at 250 Clark.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Powassan's Great Pumpkin Tour back Back to video

Last year she convinced farmers and business owners in the Powassan area to host tours and events at their respective sites, which also created opportunities for the businesses to sell their goods, including numerous varieties of vegetables.

Hogan said all the farms and businesses which took part in 2020 are back, plus a few more farms which have been added this year.

Among the new additions are the just opened Carriage House Market in Powassan and the Trout Creek Feed Store.

Although there’s only so much you can do to attract people to a farm, Hogan says the farmers are creating a carnival-like atmosphere to draw more people to the tour Oct. 2.

Hogan says that’s why some farmers have reached out to other vendors to join them on their properties so the public has more to see and do.

For example, the Trout Creek Feed Store is bringing in a food truck from Parry Sound as well as a farmer from Commanda Township who, in addition to bringing along some of his produce, will also have pumpkin drinks to coincide with the time of the year.

Hogan says the whole idea behind the Great Pumpkin Tour is to celebrate the season and to create a fun day for families, especially the children.

So it’s no surprise that many farms will be letting children get reasonably close to the farm animals to pet them.

Perhaps one of the big draws will be the Wand Family Farm in Powassan, where Markus Wand will have a pop-up Science North display with two tents.