Powassan resident Mitchell Steele has won $300,000 through INSTANT PLINKO, Ontario Lottery and Gaming announced Tuesday.

“This is my first big win,” Steele said in a statement. “I’ve only played INSTANT PLINKO a few times. When I saw I won a PLINKO I didn’t even know what it meant.”

Powassan resident wins $300,000

The 51-year-old said he was “stunned” when he found out he won.

“It was the best day I’ve had in years. It feels awesome.”

Steele plans on sharing his winnings with family and friends, paying some bills and completing some house renovations.

INSTANT PLINKO combines scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated chip drop on the lottery terminal screen and, potentially, the chance to drop a chip on a real PLINKO board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Powassan Kwik Way on Main Street.