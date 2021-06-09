Powassan gets 42 applications for position of Administrative Assistant

Article content

There is no shortage of people who want the job of administrative assistant in Powassan.

Forty-two people applied for the position, and municipal staff are shortlisting that number to six.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Powassan gets 42 applications for position of Administrative Assistant Back to video

This group of applicants is being contacted for interviews.

The successful applicant will fill an existing position which has been vacant going on nine months.

The job posting wasn’t up very long.

It went public on the municipality’s Facebook page May 6 and interested people had until May 19 to get their applications into town hall.

At previous council meetings, Mayor Peter McIsaac has made the case for the municipality to get the Chief Administration Officer an assistant.

Not having an assistant has resulted in paperwork piling up and letters getting out late because there aren’t enough people to do the work at the town office.

McIsaac said earlier the volume of work the staff faced was creating a stressful work environment.

An organizational report identified that the community needs both an administrative assistant and a treasurer.

The treasurer’s position is new and was approved at council’s May 18 meeting.

However, the job posting hasn’t yet gone up on the municipal website or Facebook page.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.