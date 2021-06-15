Article content

The Powassan Farmers’ Market is operating this year similar to how it served the public last year during COVID-19.

Joanne Long, the chair of the Powassan Farmers’ Market board, says the Main Street site only has food vendors and no crafters.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Powassan Farmers' Market operating with COVID-19 rules in mind Back to video

She’s hoping the crafters can make a return later in the year if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

According to the province and North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, crafters can be at a farmers’ market. However, there is a list of rules they have to follow.

Among them is not being able to sell their crafts to the public directly onsite.

Rather, Long says the consumer has to order in advance online.

Then arrangements have to be made for picking up the goods.

Long said “we’re not going that route and it’s just for vendors so far.”

The Powassan Farmers’ Market took a big hit last year with vendor participation but has recovered somewhat this year.

The site has 11 stalls and Long adds there are occasions when tents are erected to accommodate more vendors.