Powassan debates withdrawing from economic development organization
Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) may be on the verge of losing its largest member community.
Powassan Coun. Debbie Piekarski wants council to serve one year’s notice that the municipality intends to withdraw from the agreement.
ACED represents 10 Almaguin communities as well as the Almaguin Highlands Chamber of Commerce, and provides economic development services to the members.
The municipalities contribute an annual amount as their share to ACED, which also accesses government grants which helps it to operate.
In addition to Powassan, the municipalities that are part of ACED include Burk’s Falls, Sundridge, South River, and the townships of Strong, Joly, Perry, Ryerson and Armour.
Magnetawan is also a member but in June it gave its one-year notice it intends to withdraw from the agreement when the first three-year term ends next year.
In making the case why Powassan should withdraw from ACED, Piekarski said “we have an employee now who does that job and more for the municipality.
“And for the cost of maintaining this organization on our budget line, I think we can make better use of that money.”
Powassan’s annual contribution is $10,000 and Piekarski said that works out to $30,000 over the first three years.
Piekarski believes the municipality could do a better job on its own by giving the local worker leeway to promote the community and businesses.
Coun. Randy Hall suggested before serving withdrawal notice, the municipality should list its concerns to ACED and unless those “concerns are put to rest” the municipality would look at leaving the organization.
As debate continued, Piekarski made it clear her position to withdraw from ACED would not happen in the middle of the contract, but rather would follow Magnetawan’s lead and simply not renew it when the time arrives.
Coun. Dave Britton said before council puts together a notice of withdraw, he wanted to hear from ACED’s Economic Development Director Dave Gray on what the organization has done for Powassan.
However, Mayor Peter McIsaac reminded Britton that Gray appeared before council just a couple of months ago with a report card of its activities and how Powassan has benefited.
McIsaac says during that meeting Gray reported that 20 per cent of ACED’s money and staff was spent on Powassan businesses.
“The dollar value and staff time exceed the dollar value of our investment,” said McIsaac, who opposed the municipality leaving ACED.
“I think it would be hard for us to find staff to have the time to look at working with individual businesses the way ACED can focus on just that. They (the municipal staff) have other job duties.”
But Piekarski wasn’t convinced of ACED’s contribution.
She told council local businesses had a hard time telling her what ACED does when she asked them.
“If anyone (is benefiting) from ACED, I’d like to know,” Piekarski said.
In response, McIsaac said he personally knew of two Powassan businesses that were heavily involved with ACED’s programming but couldn’t publicly say who they are for confidentiality reasons.
“But I will talk to Dave (Gray) about contacting them to see if they would like to have their information released,” McIsaac said.
McIsaac also gave his opinion about how the ACED agreement works with the Almaguin communities in the event anyone wants to leave but doesn’t give notice.
McIsaac doubted ACED could tell any municipality that failure to provide one year’s notice of withdrawal meant the contract would continue.
“ACED can’t say you have to renew because you didn’t tell us a year ago,” McIsaac said.
“I would think once that contract expires, we’re under no obligation to renew.”
Piekarski wasn’t convinced of the mayor’s position, saying her concern was “if the contract says we need to give a year’s notice of withdrawal” and the municipality doesn’t do this, “then we could get stuck again” for another three years.
Maureen Lang, the chief administration officer and clerk-treasurer of Powassan, told council the municipality signed the agreement with ACED in June, 2019.
However, it’s not clear if the agreement took effect at the time of signing or went into effect at an agreed upon future time after the signing.
At Coun. Dave Britton’s request, staff will ask Gray to appear before council either at its Aug. 3 or Aug. 17 meeting to give an update on what lies ahead for ACED in a post-COVID environment.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.