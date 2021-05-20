Article content

Laurentian University in Sudbury is getting a morale boost from council for the Municipality of Powassan.

The university is restructuring itself after filing for creditor protection in February following years of financial difficulties.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Powassan council urges govt. action for a stronger, healthier Laurentian Back to video

Powassan council is urging both the provincial and federal governments to ensure Laurentian emerges from the restructuring “as a strong and healthy provider of higher education” for students across Northern Ontario.

Specifically, Powassan council is calling on both governments to protect Laurentian’s affiliated universities and their programs, in addition to what programs remain at Laurentian after the insolvency proceedings.

A resolution from council Tuesday notes that Laurentian University and its affiliated universities have a long history of providing higher education to Northern Ontario students, including the North’s francophone and Indigenous populations, and have met needs specific to the North, such as with its School of Midwifery.