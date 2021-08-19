Powassan council to remain five-member body

The size of Powassan town council will remain at five members and not increase to seven as Coun. Randy Hall wanted.

Several reasons were cited for maintaining the status quo, including identifying enough qualified candidates to seek public office in future elections and continuing to save money.

However, Hall believes the municipality is going to experience rapid growth in the next few years and said that warrants a larger council.

He cites the 50-unit seniors complex currently being built in Powassan and the 96-bed nursing home announced for Trout Creek as two examples that will automatically increase the population of the municipality, as well as the jobs the nursing home will bring.

Hall also said an area of Powassan has been identified for more residential growth, although he didn’t get into specifics.

Hall hopes all this growth will also attract more businesses.

Hall isn’t worried about the volume of work the next two years will bring for council members but believes that work will increase in the next three to five years.

He says with council facing additional work, the next municipal election should be run with seven elected positions, which is what the municipality had before it amalgamated with Trout Creek.

Councillors Dave Britton and Debbie Piekarski were members of council when it had seven members and Piekarski said while there is nothing wrong with more opinions being heard at the council table, under the previous format, there were instances when it was difficult to attract council candidates.

“I don’t know if many people are interested in doing what we do,” she said.