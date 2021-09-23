Powassan council questions $4,000 court services invoice

Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac wants to know why his municipality is getting an invoice from the City of North Bay for court-related costs during a period when COVID-19 has disrupted court proceedings.

The $4,366.27 invoice was sent to the municipality by Peter Leckie, the City of North Bay’s solicitor.

Under the Provincial Offences Act, all municipalities in Nipissing District in addition to the Nipissing First Nation have an Intermunicipal Service Agreement with North Bay to share court services.

The service agreement also includes three municipalities in Parry Sound District – Powassan, Nipissing Township and Callander.

In addition, three municipalities in the Sudbury District share North Bay court services – French River, Markstay-Warren and St. Charles.

McIsaac told his council colleagues he doesn’t know why Powassan is getting a bill since there has been no court activity since March 2020 when the pandemic triggered numerous lockdowns and closures.

Powassan normally receives about $20,000 annually as its share under the service agreement as a result of fines levied against individuals when court is in session.

“I’d like to know, before we pay this, what exactly did they do to mitigate costs to the municipalities that pay into this?” McIsaac asked.

“There was no court, so why are we paying $4,000? I don’t mind paying the bill as long as they can justify the details.”

McIsaac said the invoice was not a lot of money but said several times he wanted a breakdown of how these costs were incurred.

“If they can say we had this many staff who still worked during this time, here are our costs, that’s fine, but don’t send me a one-liner,” McIsaac said.