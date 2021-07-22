Powassan council plans to resume in-person meetings

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

After more than a year of holding council meetings apart, elected officials and staff will meet once again in-person in the council chambers at 250 Clark.

Coun. Randy Hall suggested the return as more of Ontario opens up in a COVID-19 world.

Coun. Dave Britton agreed council should meet again in person, but suggested a hybrid meeting.

Britton said the mixed format would accommodate the people who want to meet in person and also anyone who may have COVID concerns and preferred participating remotely.

“Those who have concerns can go through the link in (feed) but we should make an effort to get back together for those who are able to do so,” Britton said.

Coun. Debbie Piekarski also liked getting back to the council chambers.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in the room with all you gentlemen,” she said.

Mayor Peter McIsaac was also on board with the move back to the council chambers and made an additional suggestion.

“I’d also like to continue our Facebook live feed,” McIsaac said.

“I do know members of the public watch our council meetings. I’d like to keep providing that service.”

Facebook is how council members, staff, the public and media have “attended” council meetings with participants going to the municipal Facebook page and being part of the meeting from their respective homes.

McIsaac added while in the council chambers, people will still have to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The general public and the media will also be allowed in the chambers as long as the number of people in the room doesn’t exceed 25.

