Powassan council clears way for downtown community living units
Powassan council has approved a zoning request that allows the owner of a building in the downtown to increase the number of his apartment units from five to seven and to also increase the number of parking spaces in the rear to seven.
It’s the addition of those extra parking spaces that created safety issues for the council.
The building is at the corner of Main Street and Clark Street with the parking lot situated on the Clark Street side.
The parking lot is small and at council’s previous meeting Coun. Debbie Piekarski said someone could get hurt because vehicles would have to back out of the parking lot and onto Clark Street.
Building owner James Moore appeared before council Tuesday explaining the proposed changes he believed addressed the safety concerns.
Moore told council he planned to create a 19-foot wide and 56-foot long reversing area in the parking lot.
He said this will give motorists entering the parking lot the space they need to first drive forward into the designated zone and then back into their respective parking slots.
When they want to leave, they simply drive forward out of the parking lot.
The vehicles would park perpendicular to the building up against a deck which Moore said he would reduce in size to create still more space for the vehicles.
During his presentation, Moore also told council the units are intended for community living tenants and people in this demographic don’t necessarily have vehicles.
He added even though the number of parking spaces would increase by two, chances were those additional spots would not be occupied.
Moore told council his proposal had the support of the municipality’s planner.
As an olive branch to move the application forward, Moore said he was willing to reduce the number of parking spaces to six or even keep the number at the current five.
Another hurdle Moore faced was where to put snow in the parking lot during the winter.
Currently, 20 per cent of the parking lot needs to be dedicated as snow storage and Moore asked if the number could be reduced to 17 per cent to increase the amount of parking mobility.
Coun. Dave Britton asked if Moore would consider accepting a 10 per cent snow storage area to increase mobility even further.
“I think it’s good the way it is (at 17 per cent) because I don’t see parking as a huge demand for the demographics who’ll be living in the units,” Moore said.
But Moore added “absolutely” he could live with the 10 per cent snow storage area if that’s “the requirement to make this happen.”
Moore acknowledged this meant the snow would have to be removed from the parking lot more often.
In a recorded vote,Coun. Debbie Piekarski was the only councillor opposed in the 4-1 outcome to amend the zoning bylaw.
Piekarski said she was “disappointed with the (municipal) planner.
“We pay him for his professional opinion,” she said.
“His personal opinion should not weigh into this discussion.”
Piekarski said the planner was open about his support for affordable housing so people had a range of options to choose from.
“He had no business putting that in a communication with us,” Piekarski said.
“I felt that way from the beginning. I believed he tended to sway our thinking in line with the proponent. I’m still concerned we’re going to have a problem with that corner and I don’t see there not being one.”
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.