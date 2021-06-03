Pottery community going on display
We at the WKP are happy to announce that we have finalized the dates for our coming exhibitions thus far.
We will be in the process of installing both shows in the coming weeks and there will be some amazing content that you won’t want to miss on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.
We are so excited that we are finally able to involve the community and ourselves in the creative process that goes along with creating and curating exhibitions. Having the opportunity to speak with artists and understand why they make and how it impacts the North Bay culture is really what the Kennedy Gallery is all about, and with the new reopening laws being set in place, we are getting back to where we belong.
First up this month we have Feats of Clay, Then and Now, an exhibition showcasing the North Bay Potters Guild along with other local potters in the city and their amazing wares.
This show features every type of sculpture you could imagine and is set to open June 10 and end Aug. 7.
This exhibition is determined to celebrate the potter’s community of North Bay and the five-year anniversary of the North Bay Pottery Guild (NBPG). We will be honouring all past and present members of the guild while reaching out to all North Bay potters.
The WKP Kennedy Gallery would like to expose the community to the rich and talented local artists who are practicing potters in both sculptural and functional pottery.
As is the case with both upcoming exhibitions, until provincial guidelines allow us to conduct in-person viewing by appointments, we will be setting up virtual tours of both exhibitions for their opening date, which will be available on our website.
Opening on the Summer Solstice, June 21, is the Indigenous Friendship Centre’s exhibition which will showcase local Indigenous art borrowed from the walls of the Centre itself.
This show will be curated by members of the Indigenous community and we are beyond excited to explore the culture with all of you once the show goes live.
We will have more details on this exhibition as we begin installing the week of June 14.
As always, please keep up with us on our social media and our website and you’ll always be up-to-date on what is going on in and out of the gallery.
See you soon North Bay.