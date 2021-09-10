Possible COVID exposure at The Boat – health unit

Nugget Staff
Sep 10, 2021
The Boat. Nugget File Photo

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at The Boat restaurant and bar.

A statement from the health unit says the exposure is believed to have taken place between 11 p.m. Sept. 3 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4.

Anyone who attended The Boat, located at 225 Memorial Dr., during that timeframe is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for at least 10 days following the time of exposure, or until after Sept. 14.

“If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate immediately and arrange to get tested at an assessment centre. It is also recommended that you avoid visiting very elderly or immune-compromised individuals until after Sept. 14, 2021,” the health unit says.

“The health unit reminds the public that vaccination against COVID-19 is a safe, effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus. Individuals wishing to get vaccinated can visit one of the health unit’s mobile clinics. No appointments are required.”

