Article content

A section of Lakeshore Drive will be closed for approximately 12 hours starting tonight for ongoing water work upgrades.

Lakeshore Drive between Marshall Avenue and Mulligan Street will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Portion of Lakeshore Drive closed temporarily tonight Back to video

The street will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. and a detour will be in place during the closure.

“The construction crew will make every effort to limit disruptions and to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible,” a statement from the City of North Bay says.

As part of the ongoing design work for the reconstruction of Main Street, the city also will begin sewer investigations starting Monday.

The city’s public works sewer and water department will work on side streets between Cassells and Sherbrooke streets during regular hours.

CCTV cameras will be used and temporary closure of side streets may be required.

“To minimize disruption to businesses, camera inspections of sewers on Main Street will be completed during off-peak hours,” the city says.

“The Main Street work is expected to take up (to) 11 days to complete, while the work on side streets will take up to two weeks to complete.”