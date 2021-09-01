The North Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a boat from Trout Lake last week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

North Bay police responded Aug. 27 to a theft of a boat from a dock slip on the lake.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police seek information in Trout Lake boat theft Back to video

Police say the boat went missing after dark on the evening of Aug. 25.

An unknown suspect is believed to have paddled the boat onto Trout Lake from a dock slip located close to Lakeside Drive in North Bay.

The boat is described as a yellow and black 2017 Four Winns, with a 150 hp Evinrude outboard motor.

Anyone with information that may assist police with the investigation is asked to call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and select option 9 to speak to an officer – Const. Oerton is the investigating officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com